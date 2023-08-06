Deadly Shooting in US Capital Leaves Three Dead and Two Hospitalized

Shooting in US Capital Leaves Three Dead and Two Hospitalized

Washington, DC – A tragic shooting incident on a street in the US capital has left three people dead and two others hospitalized, according to police authorities. The incident took place on Saturday night on Good Hope Road Southeast, where gunshots were reported to the police.

The Washington DC Metropolitan Police responded promptly to the scene after receiving distressed calls from residents at around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered five individuals who had been shot.

Sadly, two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene, while two other men were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. The condition of the hospitalized victims remains unknown at this time, said Washington DC Metropolitan Police Acting Chief Pamela Smith during a news conference held at the scene.

Chief Smith expressed her deep concern over the rising gun violence incidents in the city. “This kind of gun violence is not acceptable in the District of Columbia. It is not a war zone. We want our residents to feel safe,” she asserted.

Chief Smith made an appeal to the public for any information that could help in solving this disturbing crime. “We know that there could be other people who could have been injured tonight. We ask them to come forward,” she urged. She emphasized the importance of community involvement in curbing violence in the city, stating, “It cannot be up to the Metropolitan Police to determine what works and what doesn’t.”

The recent shooting incident follows a mass shooting incident last month in Washington, DC. Nine people were injured while celebrating Independence Day in a neighborhood approximately 20 minutes away from the White House.

The frequency of such devastating incidents has raised concerns, prompting local authorities to seek immediate action to ensure the safety of residents. As investigations into the shooting are ongoing, police are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and cooperate.

The US capital has witnessed a surge in gun violence in recent months, which has led to an upsurge in community activism and calls to address the issue urgently. The local community and authorities are working together to promote a safer environment for all residents.

