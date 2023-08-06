Deadly Shooting in US Capital Leaves Three Dead and Two Injured

Three people have been killed and two others hospitalized after a shooting on a street in the US capital, according to police. The incident took place on Saturday night in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road Southeast in Washington DC.

Upon responding to the sound of gunshots at around 8 p.m., authorities discovered five victims who had been shot. Two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene, while two other men were rushed to area hospitals. The condition of the hospitalized victims remains unknown at this time.

During a news conference held at the scene, Washington DC Metropolitan Police Acting Chief Pamela Smith expressed her dismay at the incident, stating, “This kind of gun violence is not acceptable in the District of Columbia. It is not a war zone. We want our residents to feel safe.”

Smith also pleaded for the public’s assistance in gathering information about the shooting, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in combating violence within the city. “We know that there could be other people who could have been injured tonight. We ask them to come out,” she said.

The tragic event has raised concerns about public safety, particularly in light of another recent mass shooting that occurred in Washington DC last month. During Independence Day celebrations, nine individuals were injured in a neighborhood located just a short drive from the White House.

With both incidents highlighting the urgent need for enhanced security measures, Smith reiterated the significance of community collaboration and the role that every individual can play in ensuring a safer environment. “It cannot be up to the Metropolitan Police to determine what works and what doesn’t,” she stressed.

As investigations into the shooting continue, authorities remain determined to bring justice to the victims and restore a sense of security to the affected community.

