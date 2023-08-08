Deadly Storms Ravage Eastern United States, Leaving Destruction in Their Wake

Intense Storms Ravage Eastern United States, Leaving Death and Destruction in Their Wake

Washington, D.C. – At least two people have lost their lives, thousands of flights have been canceled or delayed, and over 1.1 million homes and businesses are currently without power as powerful storms unleashed havoc across the eastern United States on Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area until 9:00 p.m., along with a flood watch in effect until Tuesday morning. A special statement from the service warned of “significant risk of damaging hurricane-force winds,” as well as potential hail and tornadoes, including severe tornadoes.

The storm system spanned across 10 states, from Tennessee to New York, and tornado watches affected a staggering 29.5 million people as of Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Tragic Loss of Life

Amidst the chaos, a 15-year-old boy in Anderson, South Carolina, tragically lost his life when a tree fell on him as he exited a car at his grandparents’ house during the storm, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office. In Florence, Alabama, a man was struck and killed by lightning, as reported by WAAY-TV.

Flight Disruptions and Travel Woes

The relentless storms have brought air travel to a grinding halt, with 1,766 flights canceled and 8,616 delayed as of late Monday afternoon, according to flight tracking service FlightAware. The brunt of the cancellations hit Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which was still recovering from disruptions caused by Sunday’s storms.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been rerouting planes away from the storm path headed towards the East Coast, and it warned of likely pauses in flights to and from major cities such as New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, Charlotte, and Atlanta.

By early Tuesday morning, FlightAware reported that 307 flights had already been canceled, with 667 experiencing delays.

High-Level Schedule Changes

The intensity and scale of the storms prompted the White House to adjust President Joe Biden’s departure for a four-day trip to Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah by 90 minutes. Additionally, a back-to-school cybersecurity event featuring First Lady Jill Biden, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and others was canceled.

Federal employees were also affected, as the Office of Personnel Management announced early closure for non-emergency employees by 3 p.m.

Widespread Power Outages and Extensive Damage

As the storms swept through, over 1.1 million customers in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Virginia were left without power, poweroutage.us reported. The Knoxville Public Utilities Board in Tennessee confirmed that the damage in its service area was “widespread and extensive,” expecting several days of repair work.

Reports of collapsed utility poles in Westminster, Maryland, further added to the onslaught of damage caused by the storms.

Meteorological Warnings and Continued Risks

National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Strong emphasized the severity of the storm system during a live news conference, describing it as “one of the most significant bouts of severe weather on the mid-Atlantic coast” in recent memory. As a result, residents were urged to seek shelter immediately.

The threat of flash flooding extended from the Northeast to New England on Monday and may persist until Tuesday in Vermont, according to predictions by The Weather Channel. Meteorologist Robert Deal warned that the Philadelphia region would face strong winds reaching speeds of 60 to 70 miles per hour (97 to 113 kilometers per hour) as the evening progressed.

As communities braced for further impacts, it is crucial for individuals to heed official warnings and ensure their safety amidst these tumultuous weather conditions.

[Caption: Storm clouds loom over the iconic Washington Monument as the storms hit the eastern United States. Photo Credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP]

[Caption: Floodwater, fallen trees, and other storm-related damage are seen in the Northeast US. Photo Credit: Insert Photographer’s Name/AP]

