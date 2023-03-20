© Reuters.



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – UBS (NYSE:) has agreed to acquire Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:) for $3.24 billion, in what UBS itself has called an “emergency bailout”, but for now this is not enough for investors, who are then wondering what the effects of the deal could be and the zeroing of CS AT1 bonds on the market.

The two affected direct companies are posting sizeable losses in Wall Street pre-market, with UBS down 13% while Credit Suisse is tumbling 60%

In Milan, Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:) and UniCredit (BIT:) record falls of 5% and 6.7%, in London Barclays (LON:) loses 8%, in Frankfurt Deutsche (ETR:) loses 10% , while in Madrid BBVA (BME:) drops by 5%.

In addition to the valuation attributed to Credit Suisse, far from the 8 billion dollar capitalization at Friday’s closing, there are concerns about the cancellation of the value of the 16 billion AT1 bonds, a measure desired by the Swiss authority Finma to convince UBS to continue the agreement.

We recall that, yesUnder the terms of the agreement, Credit Suisse shareholders will receive 1 UBS share for every 22.48 Credit Suisse shares held.

An operation, defined byUBS chairman Colm Kelleher as “an emergency bailout that will preserve the value left in the business while limiting our downside exposure.”

In a press release, the Swiss National Bank stated that “with the acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS a solution has been found to ensure financial stability and protect the Swiss economy in this exceptional situation”.

The agreement, at least for now, has not freed the field from concerns about a banking systemic risk, but for Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, “the next hours of trading will give us a more precise picture to understand if the crisis is contained”.

“In theory, there is no reason for the Credit Suisse crisis to extend, given that what triggered the last earthquake for Credit Suisse was a crisis of confidence, which does not involve UBS, a bank outside the turmoil, which also has ample liquidity and guarantees from the SNB and the government,” said the analyst.