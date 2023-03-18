Home News Dean M / Ibrahim Aqil Madibo writes: Who is behind the fabrications and rumors in the electronic media?
Dean M / Ibrahim Aqil Madibo writes: Who is behind the fabrications and rumors in the electronic media?

Dean M / Ibrahim Aqil Madibo writes: Who is behind the fabrications and rumors in the electronic media?

Sudani Net:

Some media websites have become a platform of incitement against Sudan, and by analyzing the outputs of these sites, it becomes clear that there are platforms that work professionally and with techniques that indicate that they receive technical support and financial and logistical funding from parties that want to exploit the confusion to pass a destructive agenda according to a well-studied media plan. Professional experts stand behind it, as in the case of (ATM video), which was carefully chosen.

But the real problem with these platforms is that their main goal is to use rumors to prevent the emergence of any national consensus or political reconciliation, and herein lies the danger of these platforms and secret kitchens that manipulate the minds of the Sudanese, and feed social media pioneers with forms of misinformation and canned awareness.

It is unfortunate that paper newspapers have become carriers and mediators for spreading these rumors and fabricated news, and this contributes to the process of influencing public opinion and aligning it against government decisions, especially when this media function of newspapers turns into conveying fabrications that aim to rob people of their consciousness, and build an alternative world of illusion and lies.

This situation is getting stronger in light of the development of communication techniques and means of illusion and persuasion that have been improving to deliver messages to minds and conscience directly, and through the accumulation and repetition of messages, rumors and delusions are entrenched, so the volume of messages to which the recipient is exposed becomes enormous and perhaps uncountable, to be overwhelmed most of the time. In these fabrications and ideological guidance, misleading or inciting to abuse opponents, especially with the prevalence of partisan politics polluted by opportunism and the smell of money, which made many newspapers, platforms or media platforms lack credibility and integrity.

It is noticeable to the prudent observer that in all major crises that break out in the country, all media and psychological warfare mechanisms are greatly activated, and during the three In recent years, it has become clear that there is a cyber war directed against Sudan and against the army and its leadership. In this war, mechanisms and methods are usually used that mislead Sudanese awareness about what is happening, such as distorting or mocking the statements of officials, and adopting Intimidating speeches and lies, falsifying events and fabricating news so as to weaken the other party and drop its credibility in front of the public, The most proficient in the methods of these wars that were used during the past decades are America, its media, and its strategic and research institutions and some major powers in the European Union.

In addition to Britain, and currently some Sudanese electronic media platforms appear to be American and British clones of the intellectual and psychological impact on everyone they encounter or encounter. You want to change it as a system or influence it to win it, and this is their style that is not hidden from an expert.

