Listen to the audio version of the article

Forty million for theatres, cinemas, concert halls, museums and for cultural institutes and places that have suffered in the last year from the increase in the cost of electricity and gas bills due to the energy crisis following the war in Ukraine. «A fundamental support to avoid the risk of closures and therefore of a reduction in the cultural offer, but also the possible risk of an increase in the cost of tickets which, inevitably, would discourage public participation, compromising the first signs of recovery”. This was stated by the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, who signed a decree on 28 December, in implementation of article 11 of the Aiuti Ter Decree (“Further urgent measures regarding national energy policy, enterprise productivity, social policies and implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan”)

The allocation of resources

The resources will be divided as follows: 15 million to theaters and concert halls; 15 million to cinemas; 10 million to museums, archaeological areas and parks and monumental complexes, public (not pertaining to the MiC) and private. The contribution will serve to offset the increase in expenses relating to the supply of electricity and gas in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic bills.

Criteria for assigning contributions

The sums will be recognized in proportion to the difference between the amount of supply costs incurred in 2022 compared to the same period of 2019, as will result from the invoices attached to the applications admitted to the contribution.

Entry requirements

Interested parties, in addition to having their registered office in Italy and being up-to-date with the payment of social security contributions, will have to meet specific requirements. As regards the theater and concert halls, the owner or anyone who continuously manages one or more theaters in operation, with a capacity of at least 80 seats, and who has organized, during 2022, a minimum number of shows (at least 40 theatrical performances or 15 concerts), will be able to access the loan. proven by suitable documentation. As regards the movie theaters, it will be necessary to have performed at least 250 shows during 2022 in the hall for which the grant is requested. The criteria for museums, archaeological areas and parks and monumental complexes are still different: it will be necessary to demonstrate that they are open to the public for at least 24 hours a week or, in the case of seasonal openings, for at least 160 days in 2022.

Notice of submission of applications

Within 10 days from the date of registration of the decree by the supervisory bodies, the competent Directorates General MiC (Live Entertainment, Cinema and Audiovisual, Museums) will each publish a specific notice on their website in which the methods and deadlines for presentation of the relative applications, as well as for documentary checks and for the assignment of contributions.