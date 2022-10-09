The hypothesis of rescheduling the funds

The alternative, which is beginning to be talked about in Brussels, although it is complicated, is to borrow the operation made in 2020 with the pandemic. The Conte government, taking advantage of two new EU Regulations (2020/460 and 2020/558), reprogrammed just under 12 billion of which 5.4 billion from the programs of the ministries and 6.5 billion from those managed by the Regions. Resources that, with the guarantee of being restored with the Development and Cohesion Fund (FSC), went to various destinations including the SME Guarantee Fund, social safety nets, expenses for education and universities, in addition of course to the health emergency. To repeat, in addition to the EU green light, it would be necessary to negotiate with the Regions that must agree to “lend” the funds not spent or committed to cover interventions in support of the energy emergency. There would then be a subsequent reinstatement from state resources, the FSC or the National Complementary Fund connected to the NRP.

Brothers of Italy referred to about half of the structural funds, not spent so far, to cover over 20 billion of the next decree with the concessions on bills. The most accurate data at this time are contained in the April monitoring of the State Accounting Office. If we consider the payments made, the 2023 target is still missing 30.3 billion ERDF and ESF (of which 22 billion EU and the rest national co-financing). Uncommitted funds instead amount to 14.2 billion ERDF and ESF (of which 10.3 from EU resources and the rest co-financed). The technicians of the European Commission do not exclude, also in the light of requests that are converging from various countries, that the 2020 scheme can be replicated. But they underline the delicacy of a new reprogramming.

Unlike two years ago, action would now take place almost out of time because the 2014-2020 cycle is closing (expenses must be completed by 2023) and the legislative changes would probably reach the finish line in the first months of next year, leaving very little time available to identify new expenditure, certify it, and ensure its regularity.