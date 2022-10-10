Home News Dear bills, the new parliamentarian from Treviso Bof: “It must be resolved at the European level”
Dear bills, the new parliamentarian from Treviso Bof: “It must be resolved at the European level”

Gianangelo Bof, new parliamentary member of the Northern League on the subject of expensive bills in the Treviso area and throughout Italy. “It is the most difficult moment since the post-war period. The production chains must not be stopped and afterwards it is difficult to restart them. The problem can only be solved at a European level”. (photo film)

