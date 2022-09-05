Listen to the audio version of the article

The rush in prices of unregulated energy goods in Italy, which in August (provisional data) helped push inflation to a level (+ 8.4%) that had not been recorded since December 1985, is under the government’s lens . «Already this week there will be another intervention to calm energy costs by the government. The goal is to approve the support decree this week, we are working in this direction “, explained the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, on Radio 24. At present, the indication that leaks is for a Council of Ministers on Thursday 8 September , which should give way to a package that should amount to 10 billion

Measures to support the productive world

According to initial findings, the productive world in particular – bent by the high bills and the generalized increase in the costs of raw materials – should be at the center of the soon-to-be enacted provision. There is talk of the possibility of acting on the tax credit (increase, extension, or both levers) for energy-intensive companies, but also of direct intervention to SMEs in liquidity crisis and cheap electricity quotas (from renewables) reserved for certain industrial sectors. The number one goal is to avoid the risk of a real production block. For now, the government’s technicians are focused on evaluating how best to direct the available funds.

Franco: new dl within budget limits

Speaking at the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, the head of the Economy Daniele Franco recalled that the cost of Italy’s energy imports in 2022 flies towards 100 billion, about 60 more than in 2021. “the possibility of fiscalizing the cost increase energy – he added – finds limits in our public budget with very high debt and tendentially increasing interest rates ». The measures will therefore be financed without making a new deviation, within the budgetary limits.

Berlin, 65 billion euro plan against high prices

And while in Italy an attempt is made to take stock of the measures and resources to be assigned to the new provision, Olaf Scholz’s Germany, in crisis like all of Europe due to the effects of Putin’s war, has approved a package of measures worth 65 billion euro to meet citizens and businesses. This is the third and most powerful intervention launched by the coalition of SPD, Greens and Liberals (after the second of 30 billion) to counter the high prices, which is putting the EU engine to the test. In this case, the country is grappling with a race over time, in view of winter, due to the gas emergency, and with the specter of recession, heralded by many economists. While inflation is on the rise: in August it marked 7.9% and is expected to reach double digits in the coming months. Among the most important measures of the new package, the decision to use the extra profits made by some energy companies thanks to the surge in market prices to lighten household bills.