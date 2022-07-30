The key points According to Confcommercio estimates for the tertiary sector, the annual cost of energy has risen by + 122% for electricity and 154% for gas

In July, electricity recorded a decline (-14%) compared to April

Hotels, grocery stores and restaurants are among the hardest hit businesses

Twenty-four billion euros compared to 11 billion in 2021: this year the tertiary sector will pay a bill more than double compared to last year. The estimate comes from Confcommercio which, taking stock of energy costs for companies in this sector, expects significant increases in annual expenditure that reach peaks of + 122% for electricity and 154% for gas.

In reality, there has been a small improvement and the estimates are slightly better than previously shared: in July 2022, compared to April, the price of electricity offers paid by the tertiary sector fell by 14 percent. On the other hand, the price of natural gas offers continues to rise, with a +3 per cent increase in July.

The businesses most affected by the increases

Analyzing in detail the results of the quarterly analysis carried out by the Confcommercio Energia Observatory with Nomisma Energia, it emerges that for an average restaurant, for example, spending on electricity and gas has risen, in one year, by 14 thousand euros.

If compared to last summer the electricity bill has increased for the entire tertiary sector, to record the most considerable increase in value is the hotel sector (+55,000 euros) followed by food shops (+18,000 euros), restaurants (+ € 8,000), bars (+ € 4,000), and non-food shops (+ € 4,000). Hotels and restaurants are facing a significant increase in gas spending: 15 thousand euros for the hotel sector and 6 thousand euros for restaurants. In the case of grocery stores, the annual increase in gas spending fluctuates between 120 and 130 percent.

«The expensive energy is becoming the priority emergency due to the repercussions on companies in the service sector and on inflation. A European response is needed to counter these increases and introduce a ceiling on the price of gas. And it is necessary for the Government to renew and strengthen the tax credits for non-energy-intensive and non-gas-intensive companies and reduce general system costs and excise duties on fuels ”, commented the president of Confcommercio Carlo Sangalli.