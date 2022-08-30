Listen to the audio version of the article

A ten-point list, addressed to political parties, engaged in the electoral campaign in view of the vote on 25 September. A document to explain what Italian horticulture needs to get out of the crisis and get back on the road to development. This is the initiative put in place in the last hours by the Italian Horticultural Association of Italian Cia-Agricoltori.

And, alongside a request also made by other sectors, struggling with expensive gas and the surge in production costs, or support for businesses (immediate interventions on agricultural diesel for heating greenhouses), one of the points of the programmatic document it concerns a “clear regulation on cannabis”.

“The sector is facing one of the worst crises in recent years – underlines the president of the Italian Florovivaisti, Aldo Alberto – dealing on the one hand with the 74% increase in production costs and, on the other, with inflation and the loss of consumer purchasing power which led to a drop in sales of up to 30% ”. However, explains Alberto, horticulture wants to continue “to guarantee income and employment to its 24,000 businesses and over 100,000 employees and keep the third place in the EU for the production of plants and flowers with almost 3 billion in turnover”.

Cannabis “crop with enormous potential in all fields”

«Cannabis – reads the document – is a crop with enormous potential in all fields (medicine, cosmetics, construction, energy) which still suffers from unclear legislation. For this reason, the CIA flower growers ask to finally guarantee: access to credit also for hemp-growing enterprises; the liberalization of the sale of cannabis for CBD (cannabidiol, ed); the agamic reproduction of the plant; investment in new varieties for different uses; the first agricultural transformation of all parts of the plant; the definition of a THC value within which all parts of the plant are marketable; the restructuring of the means of production for the production of pharmaceutical products ».

The other proposals

In the programmatic document, the CIA also calls for an acceleration on the application of the phytosanitary service reform; the restart of the bill dedicated to the sector as soon as possible after the September elections; subsidies for photovoltaics on greenhouses; efficient road infrastructures for transport and improved distribution logistics; just green transition; more training; openness to new genetic improvement techniques and, finally, a culture of green, to return to investing in public green, in a structural and not episodic way.