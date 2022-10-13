Listen to the audio version of the article

The Municipality of Milan tries to do its part in the fight against the expensive energy and aims, with local measures that are added to those of the national plan, at a saving of 1.5 million euros. Mayor Giuseppe Sala had already announced last week that he wanted to optimize smart working by closing some offices on Fridays, so as to limit energy expenditure. The mayor and the council have worked with the trade unions on this provision and practically the agreement is made.

Now the mayor Giuseppe Sala announces a new measure via social media: reduce street lighting by an hour, with prevalence in the morning ». It is not yet clear, therefore, what exactly will be done, from these words it is clear that the street lamps could remain on until six instead of around 7 in winter (i.e. no longer until 40 minutes before dawn). Among the various details, to understand whether the measure will be a resolution of the council, which does not need approval in the Council, or a faster order, or if there will be a broader (and longer) debate. However, beyond the instrument, the leaders of Palazzo Marino underline that this measure will start from October 22.

These are the words of the mayor: “Starting from the end of the month we will decrease the switching on of street lighting by one hour a day and we will do it mainly in the morning”. So Sala on Facebook.

It also returns to smart working, already possible in the Municipality for 8 days a month. «For the smartworking of municipal employees we have come to define the formula together with the trade unions. We will close – he added – some municipal offices on Friday so as to be close to the weekend and prolong the positive effect of the plants. Obviously, this measure will affect to a very limited extent the offices open to the public ».

Finally, one last measure: «We will reduce the functioning of air conditioning systems in some buildings, where possible, and of ground water pumps. With these actions, which are ready to be implemented immediately, we hope to achieve savings of over 1.5 million euros. In the meantime, we will go ahead with the study of further practices to be implemented in the long term », Sala underlined. Among the various announcements, we also remember the reduction of the switching on of the Christmas lights.