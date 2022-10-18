Home News Dear energy, possible extension of aid with an amendment to decree ter
Dear energy, possible extension of aid with an amendment to decree ter

by admin
Dear energy, possible extension of aid with an amendment to decree ter

ServiceThe rush of bills

However, everything depends on the timing of the formation of the government: the Ter in fact expires on November 22 and, if it is not done in time, an ad hoc decree could be proceeded with.

In view of the new package of measures to help families and businesses cope with the cost of energy, work is being done on extending the existing measures until December. This was learned from sources of the majority, who explain that the measures could flow into an amendment to the Aid ter.

The crux of the times for the conversion of the decree

However, everything depends on the timing of the formation of the government: the Ter in fact expires on November 22 and, if it were not done in time, an ad hoc decree could be proceeded with. Repeating in December what was done for October-November, the economy minister Daniele Franco had already estimated, would cost 4.7 billion, much less than the 9-10 available.

Provision expected to be examined by the special commission

To guarantee resources for the new aid is the “treasury” of about 10 billion in deficit below forecasts certified by Nadef. The aid decree ter is awaited for the attention of the special commission of the Chamber which should be set up towards the end of the week to examine the urgent measures pending the constitution of the individual commissions.

