Between Palazzo Chigi and the Ministry of Economy, the technicians work tirelessly to reconnoiter the resources of the new Aid decree. This is the real crux of the provision that will come in two rounds: in the afternoon the Council of Ministers will examine the amount of funds to stem the expensive energy. An extra tax revenue would have been identified. But only after Parliament has authorized the use of the increased revenue for aid (most likely next week), can the decree be passed.

Size of the financial envelope

For now, the possible dowry remains fixed at 10 billion, but with the new “fiscal treasury” it should rise to 13. No gap in deficit, sources from Palazzo Chigi specify: the revision of public finance balances is done with existing resources. Meanwhile, there is chaos in the Senate over the Aid bis: the majority – with the parties in the middle of the electoral campaign – do not find the agreement on the amendments and the session of the Chamber is postponed to next week. An attitude that irritates the upper echelons of the government (“so you risk blocking aid to families and businesses”).

The additional income

Also in the afternoon, at 3 pm, the report to the Parliament will arrive in the Council of Ministers certifying the additional revenues of the State which constitute a part of the overall dowry that will be used for the decree (such as VAT for July and August and extra profits). It is a matter of a few billion, as filtered by insiders, to which unspent funds and advances must be added.

From tax credits to the social bonus

The measures in the pipeline range from the extension for the last quarter of tax credits (estimated at 4 billion, 5 if they will be strengthened) to aid to SMEs in liquidity crisis, from tax discounts to renewable energy quotas reserved for crucial industrial sectors . Work is also being done on strengthening the social bonus for low-income families and on “controlled” gas prices for energy-intensive companies that purchase it through the GSE (with long-term contracts). The Cig discounted for two months for the most troubled companies has not completely disappeared, while the installment of bills in the last hours would have lost prices, according to the rumors.

Aid bis, political tensions

The bis aid decree in the Senate travels along a parallel track, where the majority, grappling with the amendments, are unable to untie the knots of the Superbonus, smart working and the expert teacher. Having skipped the hypothesis of the withdrawal of the amendments to avoid the forfeiture of the provision (M5s and Ac oppose it), an attempt will be made to grant the groups one or two modification proposals each. The excited restart of parliamentary activities also sees the return to the scene of the minister for relations with the Parliament, Federico D’Incà, who tries to unblock the impasse and summons the group leaders. But the result remains the postponement to next week. There are those who hypothesize that the decree is sent to “die”, who promises that it will be approved “at whatever cost”: the fact is that the tensions of the electoral campaign inevitably reverberate on the legislative process. And a government for current affairs cannot place the trust.