Listen to the audio version of the article

Recovered food, recycled clothes, shared cars: prices fly and it’s a hunt for savings. It has rushed to use “wallet-saving” applications that offer solutions for those in difficulty or who want to keep the family budget in balance. In short, under the weight of inflation and skyrocketing bills, the Italians have grabbed their smartphones and seem to have found a way to limit the grip of price increases. It is a new way of consuming. And the data are records for every type of expense: from Auting (car sharing) to Vinted (used clothes) up to TooGoodToGo, which avoids food waste every day and sees its users rise by 6 thousand units every day.

The app against food waste

A record data record is TooGoodToGo, the application that allows pastry shops, bakeries and supermarkets to sell surplus food for one third of their value. In the month of September alone, about 500 thousand meals were saved from pulping, compared to 350 thousand on average. The growth of 6 thousand users per day, which is recorded in the last six weeks, doubles the figure of July which saw “only” 3,000. Eugenio Sapora, country manager of the TooGoodToGo app, doesn’t hesitate to talk about “boom”. Born in 2015 in Copenhagen, in 2019 she lands in Italy. According to data from App Annie, she is the most downloaded in the Food & Drink section. At the end of the day, the shops sell a surprise package with expiring products and users drop by to collect with a discount of about 70%.

«The curve – he comments – has grown a lot from the end of August onwards. It is difficult to think that the surge in users has nothing to do with the socio-economic context. It is evidence ». The growth is continuous but the peak is there, and how. “The shop is interested in both the fight against waste and the profit, but above all the visibility on a platform with 6 million downloads”. Advantages not only for families, but also for the more than 20 thousand affiliated stores.

Il car sharing “peer-to-peer”

From plate to table to road transport. To enjoy the benefits of the sharing economy, more than 40 thousand users of Auting, the peer-to-peer car sharing platform. The administrator Ludovico De Giudici is satisfied with the volumes tripled in 2022 and explains: “For the owner of the vehicle it becomes an interesting way to get back on costs”. On the other hand, more and more “those without a car who come to us for a trip out of town”.

Responsible consumption for fashion

Responsible consumption also in the field of fashion. It also grows Vinted, the app for buying and selling used clothes: there are 6.5 million Italians who choose to earn a few extra euros with the scraps of their closet or save with responsible consumption. Vinted is now an international “second hand” giant. With the return to school, the numbers grow but the analysis of those who manage the app is cautious: “By selling the items you no longer need or looking for cheaper ways to buy the necessary items, platforms like Vinted can be a good starting point for mitigate the impact of inflation ”.