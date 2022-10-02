Listen to the audio version of the article

An economy that is growing more than expected this year, but which will slow down sharply next year. With the decline in debt, inflation and above all the deficit, which delivers a precious “treasure” for the new government. It is the “trend” photograph that Mario Draghi’s outgoing government hands over to the next executive with Nadef. A framework updated only with current legislation, which nevertheless highlights how, despite the «difficult context», there is room for overcoming the objectives. And it is from this basis that the center-right coalition led by Giorgia Meloni will begin its work to build economic policy choices from here on out. Land on which the new government seems willing to try its hand quickly, with a new energy decree possible even before the maneuver, to guarantee support for families and businesses.

Electric social bonus extended until the end of the year

Meanwhile, to counter the cost of energy, the Aid-bis decree strengthens the electricity and gas social bonus (a discount on the bill, provided by the Government and made operational by the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and Environment, to ensure savings on expenditure to households in conditions of economic and physical hardship) for the fourth quarter of 2022, suspending, among other things, the unilateral amendments to the electricity and gas supply contracts.

Cut in excise duty on petrol extended until 31 October

The Aid-Ter decree, on the other hand, in consideration of the persistence of the economic effects deriving from the exceptional increase in the prices of energy products, extends the cut in excise duties on petrol, diesel and LPG from 18 October 2022 to 31 October 2022. While the VAT rate applied to natural gas used for transport is set at 5 percent

Transport bonus until the end of December

Then come new allocations for the transport bonus, the contribution of 60 euros for the purchase of season tickets for public transport. In particular, the Fund created with the first Aid decree has increased by 10 million euros for the year 2022. The voucher, recognized to people with an annual income of less than 35 thousand euros, can be requested until December.

One-time bonus of 150 euros in November

Nor should we forget the one-off bonus of 150 euros to help citizens bear the costs of crazy bills. It will go – directly in the pay slip – to employees who in November had a salary not exceeding € 1,538, and to pensioners and self-employed workers with incomes of less than € 20,000 gross per year. The social contribution will affect an audience of 22 million people, including the incompetent. Inps will also pay the contribution to seasonal, temporary and intermittent workers who, in 2021, have performed the service for at least 50 days.