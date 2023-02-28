Sent by Mario Bocola – Dear parents, the figure of the teacher and his professionalism are unfortunately no longer what they used to be, as they have profoundly changed to adapt to the different needs and changes of society.

We seem to be immersed in a society of kids who don’t even have the skills to carry out the most elementary actions of daily life such as washing hands thoroughly, tying shoes, hanging clothes properly on the appropriate hangers, buttoning shirts, having recreation while sitting on the benches.

The family should take care of all this because it is there that the boy spends most of his time, while at school he only spends part of his day and the teacher has to think about carrying out his planning, explaining, questioning, evaluating. Instead, more often than not the teacher has to play the role of “surrogate parent”, of the one who, instead of dedicating himself to the training and learning of the children, must help them carry out the most basic actions of daily life.

But then we can understand when these children of ours must be made responsible, when they must grow up, when they must become adults. It seems that they will never become one, that they will remain eternal children, that in adulthood they will still think that life is a continuous game instead of a gymnasium in which the most varied problems are faced day after day.

Alongside the children, parents must also learn the job of being parents, as they must accompany their children on a path that leads them to become responsible, autonomous, independent, in short, get them used to knowing how to move around the world.

What situations are teachers facing? They find themselves in the condition not of teaching, but of being a “babysitter”, continually meeting the demands of pupils who do not yet know the rules and the most elementary actions of daily living that we adults of the past learned early enough because the parents of once they made us responsible, they taught us the rules and helped us grow up to then make us walk on our own legs. Now, however, kids don’t know how to tie their shoes, button up a shirt, they don’t know how to wash their hands thoroughly, they don’t know how to comfortably seated, but they know, as children, how to use the cell phone, they know video games since they are still in diapers, in short, they are internet users and technological from the start.

Life, unfortunately, is not only made up of video games, mobile phones, it is made up of many beautiful things which are feelings, individual experiences that must be lived and savored to the fullest, otherwise life becomes only a passing of time in inertia. , in idleness without understanding a thing.

It is, therefore, the time to open your eyes, to see the world and the reality that surrounds us in the face, because going forward at this rate we will have a society of individuals who will not even be able to ask themselves the most elementary questions of existence, move in the world, interacting with others.

It almost seems like we’re taking the shrimp step: while we project our kids into the future, we send them back through the ages with a swipe of the sponge.