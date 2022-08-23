Listen to the audio version of the article

The scenario that is emerging, and which is already arousing many concerns, is that of a return from vacation in September which again this year will have a heavy impact on family budgets. And it will not be a drain connected to the “only” expensive bills, already considerable in itself, with natural gas that in the last few hours has broken through 290 euros per MWh on the square in Amsterdam.

Codacons: 7% more will be spent on school supplies

«About the school – explain from the consumers’ association Codacons – we have already registered the first increases for the school kit. An average of 7% more will be spent than last year, energy and the crisis of raw materials (paper, textiles, plastics, etc.) weigh heavily ”.

The expensive bills

To this expenditure will be added that destined for the payment of electricity and gas bills, widely awaited so that in these days of the electoral campaign there have been proposals to put a cap on the price of electricity at national level (lastly that of the secretary of the Pd Enrico Letta, who spoke on Radio24). “In October, the increases in electricity and gas tariffs will start – confirms Codacons -, in particular we fear the gas item which could undergo heavy increases in light of market trends”.

The rush of food prices

School books, electricity, gas, but not only. “Then there is the issue of food – add from the consumers’ association -, whose upward trend will continue in the autumn months and, being a primary item, will heavily affect household budgets”. Finally, to complete the picture of goods at risk on returning from holidays, the expense of gasoline. «The cut in excise duties will expire on 20 September. If it is not extended, there will be an immediate increase in the price lists at the pump, with a further impact on the prices of the products transported ». And an inevitable further impact on the final price of the product and, consequently, on the pockets of consumers.

Energy, Coldiretti: 9 billion sting from fields to tables

Precisely on this point, an analysis of the Coldiretti on the basis of the data, Enea helps to understand what the actual impact of inflation will be, and in particular of the increases in the energy bill. Agricultural and food production in Italy, it is explained, absorb over 11% of total industrial energy consumption for about 13.3 million tons of oil equivalent (Mtoe) per year. Hence, the conclusion: the explosion in the cost of gas – underlines Coldiretti – has “a devastating impact on the supply chain, from field to table, at a time when the drought has devastated crops with estimated losses of 6 billion euros, equal to 10% of production. A deadly mix that will cost Italian families almost 9 billion euros in 2022 for food spending alone ”.