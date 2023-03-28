Author: Mounir Al-Hardoul

Life is short and temporary..but everyone in everyone clings to it..and for some people clinging to it has become inclined to madness..except for those who have mercy on your Lord..

However, the strange thing is that it is the way of God Almighty in this creation, which does not take lessons, in order to leave enough spaces for everyone to live and coexist with, within the framework of respect, solidarity and mutual support..as long as everyone clings to life..the spirit that God Almighty created, Which we do not know anything about, it is a soul that is certain and determined that it will live, and will continue to live, in other non-material dimensions, after the body has vanished into dust and other than dust.. So I think and so on..!!

Perhaps the historical events and facts of ancient civilizations, from the ancient Egyptian civilization, to civilizations bygone in time, or the civilizations of the Aztecs and Maya in Mexico and Peru, are evidence of the mystery that baffled everyone about what is the spirit that is from the command of God Almighty, as confirmed by most of the heavenly religions, The transition from a material world to a metaphysical world was met by those civilizations with a variety of strange rituals, even they were shocking at times, as was the case in ancient Egypt, where the living servants were buried next to the deceased king, believing that it was necessary to benefit from their services in the other world, according to those beliefs, which went along with Many historical periods or, in other words, the time periods of civilizations that we do not know much about, civilizations are all mysteries, and science has not yet been able to decipher all their codes.

In addition to that, there are scientific studies that have talked a lot about strange things that happen to the human brain a few minutes before his death, especially the part of the brain that controls visual cells, visions, etc. This is without talking about people who woke up from a long coma and stories closer to imagination, as if they were in life, looking and hearing.

The issue of the transfer of the soul from the world of the vanishers, which is this temporary world to the world of unseen permanence, is an issue that has attracted the attention of all religions, philosophers and beliefs, but the firm and sure opinion is that the decision of man has a valid end, but the soul is permanent with the duration of another life, and only knows its dimensions. The creator of this great universe.. so the theories of travel to the past and the future were believed. According to physicists, this is evidence that we only die physically!!