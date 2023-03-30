Ismail Al-Halouti

Once again, it is confirmed, not only for the spiteful Algerian military regime, but for all countries of the world, that the Moroccan King Mohammed VI was crowned by the Confederation of African Football with the “Sporting Excellence” award for the year 2022, in a joyful ceremony held on the sidelines of the FIFA 73 Football Conference on Tuesday. March 14, 2023 in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, did not come by chance or out of courtesy, but rather deservedly, in recognition of the support it has been providing for the development of sports and the advancement of its level for women and men, in Morocco and Africa alike.

Immediately after this honorary coronation of the king of the country, the first national football team was able to defeat the Brazilian national team with a share (2/1) in the international friendly match that brought them together on the evening of Saturday, March 25, 2023 at ten o’clock at Ibn Battuta Stadium in The city of Tangiers, to confirm with this victory the development of its level after the historic achievement, which it achieved in the Qatar World Cup 22, after qualifying for the semi-finals for the first time in the history of the Arab and African teams, and its fourth place behind Argentina, France and Croatia.

Then, on the following day, Sunday, March 26, 2023, another sporting event was followed that is no less important than its predecessor, represented by the Moroccan boxing “Khadija Al-Mardi” winning the title of world champion in the 13th edition of the World Heavyweight Boxing Championship (more than 81 kilograms) for women, which took place Its phases took place in the Indian capital, New Delhi, after its clear superiority over its competitor from Kazakhstan, “Lazat Kogia” with a score (4/1), which it had previously defeated a month ago in the Mohammed VI League – the Golden Belt Series – in Marrakech. It is noteworthy that, before reaching the final match, she overtook the Russian boxing “Diana Piatak” with a unanimous vote of the judges, and defeated the Chinese “Lu Zheng” in the quarter-finals. She also won the bronze medal at the World Championships in 2019 in Russia, then returned to win the silver medal in Turkey in 2022. This is without forgetting that, in addition to winning the gold medal in New Delhi, she also received a financial reward of one hundred thousand dollars, thus becoming the first Arab and African athlete She wins this award, and joins her compatriot, Muhammad Rabie, who also won the gold at the World Championships in Doha in 2015.

Hence, it is evident that Morocco has remained committed to the royal instructions and is keen to make sport a privileged position in all its forms among all groups, young and old, male and female, as an essential building block in building a healthy and cohesive society, and a necessary element in the system of training fit citizens, physically and mentally. This made government policies pay special attention to sports in order to promote women’s practice alongside men’s and expand its reach, achieve sustainable development goals, promote social progress, perpetuate the values ​​of peace, respect, tolerance and coexistence, and reject all forms of violence and gender-based violence.

However, what many Moroccans do not know is that our heroine, “Al-Mardi”, has a unique and touching story, which is almost different from the stories of the rest of the male and female boxers who are ambitious and loyal to the nation’s flag, as in addition to her great love for Morocco and its loyal leader, she remained loyal. What her mother was always looking forward to during her life, who wanted the hand of death to extend to her to steal her soul at lightning speed in a dramatic scene during the year 2014 as she encouraged her daughter, who then won one of the quarter-final round matches of the Mohammed VI International Boxing Cup in Marrakesh . It is the sad event that made her lose the taste of joy without losing her unbridled desire to win, when she discovered that her mother, who accompanied her on the trip from the city of Casablanca, entered into a deep coma from her excessive joy at winning, and she did not finally get out of it despite all attempts to rescue her in the hospital…

Since that catastrophe that led to the loss of the kindest and dearest people in her heart, our heroine, Khadija Al-Mardi, insisted that she defy the restrictions of grief and turn all that feeling of pain into a strong motive in completing the journey that she set for herself with the support of her mother, so it was only from her that she made a decision By healing the wounds of separation by continuing her participation in the rest of the matches and beyond, as she and with the strength of determination she was able to win the semi-final round and then the final in a match watched by a large audience from the city of Marrakesh, and then until she was able to win a set of medals, the last of which was the gold medal at the World Championships in New Delhi.

Thanks to the enlightened vision of King Mohammed VI and the special attention he gives to sports and athletes, we are very proud of the Moroccan team’s victory over the five-time world champion “The Seleçao”, and Khadija Al-Mardi’s winning the world boxing championship title for the first time in the history of the Arab world and Africa. We proudly record these wonderful historical achievements, and we have great hope that success stories will continue in our country at all levels, politically, diplomatically, economically, socially, and sports…