'Death in Chocó', a novel by the Spanish writer Carlos Mena

'Death in Chocó', a novel by the Spanish writer Carlos Mena

The young writer Carlos Mena will present this Saturday, June 24, his first book, ‘Death in Chocó’, at the 35th edition of the Book Fair on the island of Gran Canaria, in Spain.

As the author himself, from Madrid, recounts, “this work is the result of a journey of more than 4 years through Latin America, a crime novel set in Colombia, more specifically in the impoverished and jungle region of Chocó, where armed groups do and undo as they please. A journalist from Bogotá is going to investigate the identity of a corpse that has appeared in the jungle in the nineties. The body may belong to the guerrilla, the army or the paramilitaries”.

‘Death in Chocó’ has been edited by Diversidad Literaria and is on its way to its second edition.

