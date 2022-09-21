“We must look for a culprit at all costs”: this is how Alessandro Radicchi’s plea begins, the first to speak in the courtroom and the first to ask for the acquittal of the accused because the fact does not exist

All the defenders, including Luigi Chiappero who represents the mayor Rostagno, underlined the lack of certainty, due to the impossibility shown by the consultants of the parties to accurately reconstruct the dynamics of the accident, on what happened that evening in Zabena who, having seen adverse weather conditions and aware of the criticalities of the underpass would have voluntarily exposed himself to the danger. No one, on the basis of the reconstruction, can dispel the doubt whether Zabena had entered the underpass by choice or ended up slipping there. In addition, maintenance and checks on the state of the site and the operation of the drainage pumps took place regularly every week, demonstrating that there was constant attention to the underpass. From 2014 to 2018 there were no other episodes of damage to cars that had requested compensation from the Municipality of Rivarolo. Another important point for the defense is the weather, the exceptional event that according to statistics occurs once every 100 years: the rescuers themselves had difficulty, according to the lawyer Buffo, a lawyer from Colobo, to reach the area, ” because the end of the road could not be distinguished from the ditch of the underpass ». The drainage pumps have disposed of the large influx of water as far as possible, but are insufficient.