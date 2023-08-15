death lurks

Carlos Yepes A.

Referring to the pandemic that began in 2020, in a regional context, characterized by socio-economic and health inequalities and marked differences between countries in relation to their health systems and the response strategies themselves, we can say that an abrupt change was generated in the Mortality trends in the region.

Let us remember that the first cases of COVID contagion in Latin America were reported in the last week of February 2020 from São Paulo (Brazil). Three years after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared this pandemic, Latin America recorded a total of 1,653,822 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of February 28, 2022.

Within the Latin American region, Peru has been the country with the most reported deaths per 1,000 inhabitants in the world with 6.3 deaths per 1,000 inhabitants, 2.5 times more than the average for the region. At the regional level, it is followed by Brazil (3.03 deaths per 1,000 inhabitants), Argentina (2.77), Colombia (2.7), Trinidad and Tobago (2.58), Paraguay (2.54) and Mexico (2.45).

So, a little more than two years have passed since the end of the pandemic, a time during which death became almost a daily routine. Personally, I never expected to find the death of so many friends, citizens and other people so quickly. so unexpected and so indolent on the part of many sectors.

I remember many families who hardly had the chance to see their loved ones during their last resting place, wakes with attendance restricted to very few people, in short, the death and mourning of our relatives became a real tragedy.

Today it is not COVID, death stalks us and presents us with a new reality to face, the reality that is built from the insecurity that we live in the city now leads us to record violent deaths almost daily.

Our leaders and candidates must take action on the matter, it is not a minor thing to open the newspapers and find news of deaths on a daily basis and in a violent way, something must be done, someone must do something to contain this inconceivable wave of murders in the country and in our department.

[email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

