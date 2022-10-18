Maddalena Urbani “could have been saved”, she was in agony for about 17 hours but no one lifted a finger to alert the rescue and try to tear her away from an atrocious death. The Rome Prosecutor’s Office has asked for heavy sentences for the tragic death of the 21-year-old daughter of the doctor Carlo Urbani who first isolated Sars, who died due to a mix of drugs and drugs in the home of a pusher on March 27, 2021.

I