“We take note of the decision of the Supervisory Court. If two prisoners convicted of the death of a girl are granted semi-release, at this point they could put them to sleep in a hotel. Maybe it was more convenient for them.” Bruno RossiMartina’s father, continues to learn news from Florence thanks to journalists who call him on the phone: “We are offended parties but we have no right to know how they are serving the sentence of two murderers of our daughter”.
Yesterday
See also Celebrate Children's Day with Love——The leaders of Jiaxing City went to special education schools to carry out the "June 1" Children's Day condolences activities