Home News Death Martina Rossi, semi-liberty for the two convicts, the girl’s parents: “At this point they could have put them to sleep in the hotel”
News

Death Martina Rossi, semi-liberty for the two convicts, the girl’s parents: “At this point they could have put them to sleep in the hotel”

by admin
Death Martina Rossi, semi-liberty for the two convicts, the girl’s parents: “At this point they could have put them to sleep in the hotel”

“We take note of the decision of the Supervisory Court. If two prisoners convicted of the death of a girl are granted semi-release, at this point they could put them to sleep in a hotel. Maybe it was more convenient for them.” Bruno RossiMartina’s father, continues to learn news from Florence thanks to journalists who call him on the phone: “We are offended parties but we have no right to know how they are serving the sentence of two murderers of our daughter”.

Yesterday

See also  Celebrate Children's Day with Love——The leaders of Jiaxing City went to special education schools to carry out the "June 1" Children's Day condolences activities

You may also like

From 0:00 to 15:00 on the 8th, 5...

There is a shortage of drivers, the festive...

Baoji City People’s Government Portal County District News...

A joystick to simulate the work of an...

Crash between motorcycles and cars in Feltre Gravissimo...

Europe and gas, Draghi’s game in the government’s...

Treviso, drunk at the wheel and with drugs...

Listeria, who died 75 years old hospitalized in...

[Must see over the wall]How many cronies of...

The roar of the deer: spectacle of nature...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy