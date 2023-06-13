Death of Colonel Dávila: many hypotheses to clarify

THE CIRCUMSTANCES of the way, time and place in which the death of Lieutenant Colonel Óscar Dávila, head of the anticipatory security office of the Casa de Nariño, continued to be a mystery. In fact, this week the Institute of Legal Medicine is expected to reveal the forensic report that should shed light on how the death of the senior officer who was being investigated in the case of polygraph tests at the Casa de Nariño and interceptions occurred. ex-employees of the former chief of staff, Laura Sarabia, are illegal.

Officially, the Prosecutor’s Office, which must carry out the investigation, has not reported any hypothesis in this regard. Since last Friday night, when the officer’s body was found lifeless inside an official van assigned to his service, in front of the residential complex where he lived, the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) took over the case and practiced all evidence at the crime scene.

Among these tests, as is the standard procedure, the body of the senior officer was reviewed, his hands were inspected to detect if he fired a weapon, the bullet entry and exit hole and a possible impact on the ceiling were also analyzed. It is not known if Dávila’s cell phone is in the hands of the prosecutor’s technicians to analyze his calls, messages and other interactions. Likewise, toxicology tests and other tests typical of this type of death by firearm were carried out.

In the same way, investigators from the Prosecutor’s Office have compiled images from different security cameras in the sector, in order to reconstruct the arrival route of the vehicle, how long it was parked in front of the residential complex and if during the minutes in which Colonel Dávila’s escort he says that he got out of the truck and went to buy, on the colonel’s instructions, a bottle of soda water in a nearby store, someone approached the Nissan Frontier truck in which the senior officer was found dead.

Likewise, as is known, tests were carried out on the police escort to establish whether he had fired a weapon and his version of what happened is even reviewed, step by step. Also, according to reports, his cell phone is being analyzed and, with the support of the security cameras, the route he would have taken from the moment he got out of the truck, went to the store, bought the soda, and returned to the vehicle. where Dávila died. It also seeks to establish the exact minute of the detonation of the weapon.

Suicide?

Both President Gustavo Petro and the Minister of Defense, and even the lawyer Miguel Ángel del Río (who claims to have spoken with Dávila the day before his death and who, furthermore, defends the policemen that the Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the case of the shots at the former employees of Sarabia) support the thesis that it was a homicide.

However, there are several question marks surrounding this version. According to the Head of State, Dávila “…near his house he sent his driver for a bottle of water, he left his pistol on the seat and when he returned in front of him he committed suicide by shooting himself in the temple with the pistol that I had left… No more shots at the scene. It is not true that the colonel was found dead or that there were two shots in his body.

However, for the investigators of the Prosecutor’s Office, experts in forensic investigation and in the profiling of suicide cases, there are a series of circumstances that are not clear in this hypothesis.

For example, it is difficult to understand how an escort for a high-profile official, who worked in the Presidency of the Republic and whose name had been mentioned in the very delicate criminal investigation, leaves his protégé alone and, furthermore, also leaves his endowment weapon in the truck, despite the fact that it was his main work item to react in case of a risk situation for the colonel. That is a circumstance that raises many questions for researchers.

victim profiling

Regarding the profiling of the victim, everything done by the colonel in the last week is also investigated, even speaking with family members and co-workers. All this in order to find or rule out symptomatic behaviors of a person who seeks to take their own life.

It raises doubts that, according to some testimonies, Dávila carried out his work routines normally last week, and even -according to Petro himself- “he had received several calls from the press and had attended the CTI proceeding on the 13th floor of the DIAN ”.

As is known, there are two versions of this Police office. Petro maintains that only the anticipatory security of his trips to the rest of the country worked there, but other versions indicate that, in reality, telephone interception equipment was installed there, which would have been used in the Sarabia case and the illegal investigation by the alleged loss of $4,000 or more from the residence of the former chief of staff, in the context of which her former babysitter was subjected to a polygraph in the Casa de Nariño and the phones of her and a former domestic worker were “shocked.”

In the same way, Dávila had sent a letter to the Attorney General at the beginning of last week where he made himself available to be required within the investigations that were being carried out for the case of the illegal polygraph test and the interceptions, likewise illicit, carried out last January and February, based on a report, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, false that an investigator from the Police Sijin presented to a Quibdó prosecutor, passing off those cell phones as belonging to people close to a ringleader of the ‘ Gulf Clan.

Even in the audio of the call that Dávila responded to a journalist from Cambio magazine last Friday, two hours before his death, the senior official responded coherently, calmly, without being noticed in his tone of voice. despair or that he was especially nervous about the communicator’s questions about the case.

“I cannot pronounce myself before that. It’s the only thing I can tell you why not. That makes me feel sorry for you because, um, rather, they finish me off,” said the senior officer, who even after hanging up this call tried to communicate with the journalist again.

These circumstances do not fit with what Petro said that “hopefully the judicial investigation will look for the causes of his suicide. Why did he feel so cornered as to reach such a terrible decision? Del Río, in his turn, maintains that Dávila “is dead due to the persecution and threats of the Prosecutor’s Office. He was not interested in talking to the Prosecutor’s Office. His letter was intended to lessen the persecution against him. He always supported the government ”.

Likewise, many questions arise for investigators and profilers that the high-ranking officer would have chosen the front of his residential complex (where his wife and children were) and a weapon that, according to the government version, was left at hand by chance. to take his life. Likewise, nothing is known about his weapon, or whether or not he was carrying it at the time of the event, despite the fact that he was a high-profile officer and with a very delicate job in presidential security matters.

As can be seen, there are still many questions surrounding the circumstances of the way, time and place in which the officer died, whose funeral was held last Sunday. So far the family, with whom Petro met, has not issued any statement or statement.

For now, we will have to wait for the forensic opinion of Legal Medicine, which should clear up part of the doubts, as well as the progress of the investigations of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office. The suicide version is defended only by the Government, but it is clear that there are many doubts to be cleared up.