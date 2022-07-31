Home News Death of Diana Pifferi, tests on the bottle to understand if her mother had sedated her before leaving her alone
Death of Diana Pifferi, tests on the bottle to understand if her mother had sedated her before leaving her alone

Death of Diana Pifferi, tests on the bottle to understand if her mother had sedated her before leaving her alone

The unrepeatable technical checks on the bottle and its spout, on the En bottle and other material will be carried out in the next few days. Francesco De Tommasi investigating the little girl’s death Dianathe little girl left home alone by her mother for six days, Alessia Pifferi, in jail since Thursday of last week. The exams were scheduled for today but, due to a request from the defense, they have been postponed and will be held with the formula of the probative incident, at the request of the woman’s lawyers.

Funeral Diana Pifferi, the scream of grandmother Maria: “We have never abandoned you”


Investigators and investigators, who are reconstructing what happened in the smallest details and are digging into the life of Alessia Pifferi also to track down the biological father of the child, intend among other things to verify if the child has been stunned with En, a powerful anxiolytic left at home by a man her mother had had some encounters with. A fundamental aspect also for the qualification of the offense: so far in fact premeditation has been excluded – she is accused of voluntary multiple murder with the aggravating circumstances of futile reasons, parental bond and the minor age of the victim -, which however could be challenged to the 36-year-old if in fact it was discovered that drops of anxiolytic were also poured into the milk which, in fact, would have kept the child sedated, and hence the fact that none of the neighbors ever heard her cry and complain.

Funeral Diana Pifferi, the mayor Sala: “All report hardships, we need humanity”


At the funeral of little Diana the desperation of her grandmother: “We saw her in a video call. She began to walk and say the first words”

Yesterday was the day of public pain: on the day Diana would have turned one and a half years old, the funeral of the child was celebrated in the church of Saints Peter and Paul in San Giuliano: many people attended the mass.

