BOLOGNA – He has negotiated a sentence of four years and eight months Pamela Andress52-year-old trans woman of Brazilian origins, accused in Modena of death as a consequence of another crime, abusive practice of the health profession and failure to provide assistance, after the death of the 35-year-old Samantha Best due to a breast injection.

The facts date back to 21 April, when the victim underwent cosmetic surgery treatment performed at home in Maranello. The defendant initially walked away, then turned herself in 24 hours later and she has been under house arrest since May 13th. The analyzes revealed a large amount of silicone in the blood of the victim, who died of a pulmonary embolism.

The autopsy assessment carried out by the prosecutor’s consultant, the statement goes on to explain, identified the cause of Samanta Migliore’s death as an embolism triggered by the injection of a semi-oily fluid, like silicone, into the woman’s right breast. During the autopsy, the technical consultant identified approximately 300 cubic centimeters of semi-oily fluid within the treated area, which will be the subject of a specific analytical investigation. Another decisive element to reinforce the existence of the need for precautionary measures appears to be a recent statement made to the investigators by another woman who, a few years ago, had turned to the suspect for an aesthetic treatment with very serious consequences of which still now she is a carrier. In short, the judge considered the danger of recidivism to exist.