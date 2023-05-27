Death of the President of the Constitutional Court – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The Togolese people are in mourning. The President of the Constitutional Court of Togo, Abdou Assouma bowed out. The information was given by our colleague Loïc Lawson through his twitter account.

The causes of the death of the president of the Constitutional Court who was renewed a second time at the head of the institution have not been revealed.

The Constitutional Court is the highest jurisdiction of the State in constitutional matters. She is judge of the constitutionality of the law. It guarantees fundamental human rights and public freedoms.

Rachel Doubidji