Listen to the audio version of the article

The author of the death threats to the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her daughter has been identified and reported by the police. At the disposal of the Syracuse prosecutor’s office, staff of the State Police carried out a search of a 27-year-old man, unemployed, resident in the province of Arezzo, under investigation for aggravated private violence against the Prime Minister.

The man threatened to avoid the stop to basic income

In particular, the operators of the Postal Police Service of Rome had detected on the official Twitter account of the Prime Minister the publication of messages of death threats aimed at avoiding the elimination of the basic income. Although the user used a pseudonym, the technical-investigative activities allowed the identification of the man. The judicial authority ordered the home and computer search of the man. The specialized operators of the Eastern Sicily Cyber ​​Security Center of the Postal Police and of the local Digos proceeded to seize the IT equipment and the social account used.

Fdi squares up, very serious social threats to Prime Minister Meloni

“If you take away the income, I’ll kill you and your daughter”. “We need the death of her and her daughter”. “Really careful, stop it with this thing of removing the basic income otherwise I’ll kill you but do you understand it?”. These are the messages, reported by the Fratelli d’Italia Twitter account, posted by a user, which have similar content to other social threats to the premier for her policies on basic income. Death threats to her and her daughter that the party, uniting around Giorgia Meloni, stigmatizes, considering them the result of the climate of hatred fomented in particular by the 5 stars and their leader Giuseppe Conte. “Fomenting social anger to collect a few votes is dangerous. I hope Giuseppe Conte thinks about it for a minute and condemns these violent men without hesitation”, tweets the organization manager Giovanni Donzelli, whose voice stands out together with that of the Undersecretary for the Implementation of the Government Program Giovanbattista Fazzolari, convinced that the serious threats are ” product of the climate of hatred fomented by the false narration of those who try to gain easy consensus on social unease”. The party indignantly rejects the serious threats and invites all political forces to show solidarity and to do the same.

The news of the threats

The news of the threats became known on the evening of 6 December when the undersecretary at Palazzo Chigi Giovanbattista Fazzolari expressed solidarity with the premier. «Proximity and solidarity with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for the very serious death threats addressed via social media to her and her family by alleged recipients of basic income. This unspeakable episode is the product of the climate of hatred fomented by the false narration of those who try to gain easy consensus on social unease. Violence and threats will not stop a courageous woman like her, committed to reviving Italy after years of bad governments» said Fazzolari, reporting the news of death threats to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the web. Subsequently, the whole political world, both representatives of the majority and of the opposition, expressed solidarity with the Prime Minister.