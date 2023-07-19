Home » Death toll from avalanche in Quetame rises to fifteen
News

Death toll from avalanche in Quetame rises to fifteen

by admin
Death toll from avalanche in Quetame rises to fifteen

How long will the Bogotá-Villavicencio highway be closed due to an avalanche in Quetame?

There is fear for the economic effects that peasants will have to face after the avalanche that left fourteen dead in Keep me, Cundinamarca.

The structural damage caused the Vía al Llano to be disabled due to the you sent For now, analysts are expected to carry out their respective studies in order to improve mobility.

In a single day, the losses represent 50,000 million pesos in agribusiness, livestock products and services.

How long will it take to open the road?

There are two bridges damaged and the landslides could continue, given the instability of the terrain and the heavy rains registered these days throughout the country.

Juan Guillermo Zuluaga, governor of Meta, confirmed that the main road will be closed for two to three weeks.

At the moment, the possibility of establishing two military bridges of 45 and 60 meters is being evaluated. Such a process takes the mentioned time.

See also  Online esoteric consultations: are they reliable?

You may also like

DHL presents settlement offer after airport blockade

Indert leaves in the north historic progress in...

Guachaca Reference Center strengthens the institutional presence of...

Stolen SUVs from the Netherlands in the Ruhr...

Imran Khan’s “Tigers” continued to eat the rights...

Palermunos request measures against continuous robberies

“Fear and humiliation are the order of the...

Overseas Pakistanis allowed to use mobile phones without...

US Senators Call for Reassignment of Temporary Protection...

Digital signature seeks to transform business scenario

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy