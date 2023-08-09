Home » Death toll rises after record rain in Beijing
Death toll rises after record rain in Beijing

Status: 08/09/2023, 07:29 a.m

Destruction in Beijing from tropical storm Doksuri. © -/Kyodo/dpa

It was the heaviest rainfall in China on record. The capital Beijing and a neighboring province were particularly affected.

Beijing – After the heavy rains in Beijing, the death toll has risen to 33. After eleven deaths were reported immediately after the storm in the Chinese capital last week, Chinese state television reported 22 more victims on Wednesday. At least five helpers were among the dead. In addition, 18 people would be missing.

Tropical storm Doksuri triggered the heaviest rainfall since records began 140 years ago. In addition to Beijing, the neighboring province of Hebei was particularly hard hit. Dozens of dead were also reported here. dpa

