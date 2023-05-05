Death toll rises to 8 in new shooting in Serbia

At least eight people have died and there are more than a dozen injured, according to the new balance reported by local media, after a shooting in the town of Dubona, in the Mladenovac region, south of Belgrade.

A 21-year-old man, identified as Uros B., would be the alleged perpetrator of a shooting that began after an argument with a police officer. According to the newspaper ‘Vecherne Novosti’, after the brawl the young man went to his house for an automatic rifle and shot several people.

The newspaper ‘Blic’ makes a preliminary reconstruction of the events, citing witnesses and sources from the authorities, and has detailed that, presumably, the perpetrator of the shooting fired from his car at the people with whom he had argued and then fled and continue firing apparently indiscriminately in at least one other town, Sepsin, very close to Dubona.

Among the deceased would be the police officer with whom he argued and his sister. The emergency services are treating the injured, at least 13. According to ‘Blic’, among them is a 15-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man.

The Ministry of Health has made an appeal to the citizens of the area, asking for blood donations of any blood group in order to care for the wounded. The Serbian Minister of Health, Danica Grujicic, has traveled to the town and is in the hospital together with the director of the Security and Intelligence Agency (BIA) and former Minister of the Interior, Aleksandar Vulin.

For his part, the current Serbian Interior Minister, Bratislav Gasic, has also traveled to the area and has declared that the event is “a terrorist act”.

The authorities have closed the access roads to both towns and, according to ‘Vecherne Novosti’, they have located the alleged murderer, although the arrest has not yet taken place. There is also deployed at least one helicopter that flies over the area, and all Police units are participating in the operation.