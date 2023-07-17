Death Valley Breaks Record as Hottest Place on Earth amidst Record-Breaking Hot Summer

Title: Death Valley Hits Record High Temperature in the Midst of Global Heat Wave

Subtitle: Extreme Weather Conditions Sweep Across the United States with Unprecedented Heat

Death Valley, once known for its searing heat, has taken an even more chilling turn in what meteorologists describe as an unprecedented global heat wave. As the planet grapples with some of the highest temperatures ever recorded, Death Valley’s scorching conditions have intensified, capturing the attention of experts worldwide.

The National Weather Service has forecasted that temperatures in Death Valley, spanning parts of central California and Nevada, would soar to a staggering 128 degrees Fahrenheit (53.33 degrees Celsius) on Sunday in the town of Furnace Creek. This figure, if reached, would come close to breaking the previous record of 134 degrees Fahrenheit (56.67 degrees Celsius) set back in July 1913. Randy Ceverny of the World Meteorological Organization, responsible for documenting global climate records, confirmed that temperatures exceeding 130ºF (54.44ºC) have occurred only a handful of times, predominantly in Death Valley.

Ceverny stressed that these extreme temperatures are becoming increasingly likely due to global warming. “Long term: global warming is causing higher and more frequent temperature extremes,” he said. “Short term: This particular weekend (temperatures) are being driven by a very, very strong upper-level ridge of high pressure over the western United States.”

Despite concerns surrounding the scorching conditions, meteorologists tracking high clouds in the area have suggested that Death Valley’s all-time record is unlikely to be broken on this particular day. Matt Woods, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, reassured residents that measures were being taken to monitor the situation closely.

However, Death Valley’s intense heat is just one component of the extreme weather plaguing the United States. Over the weekend, Pennsylvania witnessed four fatalities due to a devastating flash flood caused by heavy rains, which swept away several cars. Search efforts are currently underway for three individuals, including a 9-month-old baby and a 2-year-old girl, who remain missing. Vermont has also been grappling with the aftermath of days of flooding, with officials raising concerns about potential landslides.

Moreover, this heat wave has left approximately one-third of Americans under some form of heat advisory, watch, or warning. Las Vegas, in particular, faced the imminent possibility of reaching a significant heat milestone on Sunday. Residents across Sacramento and Phoenix have endured temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius) for days with minimal respite during the night.

As the effects of global warming become more evident, experts warn that such extreme weather events are likely to become more frequent and severe. The urgency to address climate change and mitigate its impact on our planet has never been greater.

