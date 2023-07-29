Death Valley in the grip of scorching heat. After 56 degrees » Science News

Intense and relentless heatwaves are increasingly becoming a normality, fueling the climate change and exacerbating droughts and wildfires. And if June was the hottest month on record, July is set to break the record. Warnings for excessive heat waves involve, today, more than 100 million people in the USA, according to the National Weather Service. In Death Valley, California, already in itself one of the areas with the most extreme climate in the world, the record temperature of 56.6 degrees was touched on July 17, which had now stood since 1913. The Furnace Creek thermometer, destination of hundreds of visitors every year, it first reached 55, then 56 degrees; and in the next few hours it is preparing to reach 54 degrees again. An extreme climate that hasn’t discouraged the tourists, who take pictures in front of the thermometer to capture the event.

ANSA

Located in eastern California, United States, Death Valley is one of the most fascinating and mysterious places on our planet. This vast desolate region is famous for being one of the hottest and driest spots in the world. Death Valley is one of the deepest depressions in North America, with points reaching 86 meters below sea level. This unique topography contributes to the creation of a unique microclimate, where temperatures can reach record extremes, exceeding 50°C during the summer months. Despite this, thousands of visitors flock to this region every year to explore its natural wonders. One of the most impressive features of Death Valley is its rock formations and sand dunes. The landscape varies from wide expanses of golden sand to sharp rocky canyons, which seem to belong to another world. Iconic spots like Zabriskie Point and Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes offer spectacular vistas that leave anyone lucky enough to admire them breathless. Death Valley’s wildlife is just as amazing, considering the extreme environmental conditions. The area is inhabited by species adapted to survive in a hostile environment, such as the prairie wolf, the palm owl and the big-eared hare. At night, when the temperatures drop, Death Valley transforms into one of the most incredible starry skies in the world, thanks to the distance from the city lights. Amateur astronomy is a popular activity among nocturnal visitors, who come here to enjoy a spectacular celestial show.