Deaths April 16 – El Mercurio newspaper





“For the love that you sowed in our family

And for all the joy that life gave us by sharing you, continue to provide us from eternity with that inexhaustible source of joy and love.”

Give Lord Peace and Eternal Joy To Whom In Life Was:

YOLANDA BEATRIZ BERNAL ZEAS

His brothers: Rigoberto (+), Bolívar, Leonor Bernal Zeas and Alejandro Bernal Guillen; His Political Brothers: Aida Torres (+), Dolores Cañizares, Patricio Jerves and Guillermina Celleri (+); His nephews: Teodoro, Juan, Fernando, Lorena Bernal Torres; Esteban Jerves Bernal (+), Marcelo, Rocío, Hernán, Mónica and Catalina Bernal Cañizares, Anita (+), Carmita, Mónica and Silvia Bernal Celleri; Cousins ​​And Other Relatives Have The Deep Regret To Communicate The Sensitive Death Of Such A Dear Family Member, And Invite The Holy Mass To Be Celebrated In The MEMOPAZ Vigil Room Today Sunday April 16, 2023 At 11:00 a.m.; It will be broadcast via Facebook (MEMOPAZ Live Transmissions).

His mortal remains will be buried in the Patrimonial Cemetery.

Those Who Invite Thank You For Your Prayers And Shows Of Christian Solidarity.

Cuenca, April 16, 2023

———————–

“The echo of his laughter, the sound of his voice, the scent of his clothes and the kindness of his manners will forever resound. Because a pious mother deserves nothing less than to be eternally remembered in our prayers.”

AFTER A LONG LIFE FULL OF KINDNESS AND BLESSINGS, HE RETURNED TO THE BOSOM OF THE LORD WHO IN LIFE WAS:

MERCEDES ESTHELA CORONEL NARANJO

Her Husband: Miguel Ángel Moncayo Salavarría; His children: Jaime and María Elena, Fabián and Fanny, Miriam and Geovanni, Miguel and Paola, Germán and Leslie; His brothers: Belisario (+), Luis (+), Julio (+), Alfonso (+), Rigoberto (+), Victoriano (+) and María Coronel Naranjo; His grandchildren: Moncayo Pinos, Moncayo Bernal, Montenegro Moncayo, Moncayo Orellana, Moncayo Bernal and Moncayo Encalada; His Political Brothers: Carlos(+), Luis Alberto(+), Paquita(+), Leonor(+), Ricardo(+) and Alejandrino Moncayo Alvarado(+), Elias(+), Lilí Moncayo Salavarría(+); And Magdalena, Carmita And Luis David Moncayo Salavarría, Their Nephews And Other Relatives.

They participate in such a painful event and at the same time they invite the vigil of their mortal remains that will be held in the Santa Ana cemetery in the “La Paz” chapel room, today, Sunday April 16 starting at 8:00 a.m. and the religious ceremony At 5:00 p.m. Then to his burial in the same place

The Moncayo Coronel Family appreciates all the expressions of solidarity and affection expressed in these difficult times.

Peace in his grave

Cuenca, April 16, 2023

———————–