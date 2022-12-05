BOLOGNA – A 30-year-old worker died in an accident at work this morning in Bologna. From the first information, the man would have fallen from the roof of a shed in via Fossa Cava, in the Borgo Panigale area near Marconi airport. The young man was working on behalf of a company to fix the roof when he allegedly slipped falling through a skylight inside the shed used as a tire storage. The fall from a height of about 10 meters was fatal. 118 carabinieri and occupational health officials from the local health authority intervened on the spot and are reconstructing the dynamics of the facts and verifying compliance with the safety standards.