Home News Deaths at work: 30-year-old worker dies falling from the roof of a warehouse in Bologna
News

Deaths at work: 30-year-old worker dies falling from the roof of a warehouse in Bologna

by admin
Deaths at work: 30-year-old worker dies falling from the roof of a warehouse in Bologna

BOLOGNA – A 30-year-old worker died in an accident at work this morning in Bologna. From the first information, the man would have fallen from the roof of a shed in via Fossa Cava, in the Borgo Panigale area near Marconi airport. The young man was working on behalf of a company to fix the roof when he allegedly slipped falling through a skylight inside the shed used as a tire storage. The fall from a height of about 10 meters was fatal. 118 carabinieri and occupational health officials from the local health authority intervened on the spot and are reconstructing the dynamics of the facts and verifying compliance with the safety standards.

See also  Aboubakar is elected to the House, Bossi risks staying out of the Senate: who are the big excluded and the new entries in Parliament

You may also like

After the white paper revolution, the CCP loosened...

Lombardy Regionals, Fontana: “February 12 is confirmed. The...

Winter Night Returns Technological Power Escorts Shenzhou 14...

San Pietro di Barbozza, pickup truck slips on...

:ȷTG247 ֢״Ⱦ4575–

Embezzlement, abuse of official documents and distracted sums...

Zhu Xian, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of the...

Runs the flu: +36% in one week. The...

Winter Night Returns Science and Technology Power Escorts...

The abolition of the religious police is not...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy