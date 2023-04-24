Deaths in a fire at Mwanga high school in Kolwezi

Editing Matininfos.net



The city of Kolwezi, capital of the province of Lualaba experienced a very emotional morning. Nearly thirty dead and several seriously injured are recorded after the fire that broke out at Mwanga high school. This assessment of the provisional remainder can always be weighed down because research is still continuing. The origin of this fire which broke out on Monday, April 24 at Mwanga High School in Kolwezi is not yet clearly identified.

According to local sources contacted by the editorial staff of Matininfos.net, research is still continuing on the ground after the panic observed because of this incident.

But everyone who followed this unfortunate incident castigates the delay with which the fire engines arrived on the scene as well as the first aid.

Those who were on the scene preferred to film the fire and the poor students who were trying to save themselves instead of helping them.

Jules Ninda