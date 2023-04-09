The Directorate of Transit and Transportation of the National Police, has been developing a series of comprehensive police controls during “Holy Week, Get Passionate about Responsibility”, which have allowed the road accident rate and its fatal consequences to decrease significantly, in order to ensure safety and mobility on the roads for this Greater Week.

Compared to Easter 2022, this year the accident rate has decreased by -10%, deaths in road accidents have decreased by -26%, while the number of injuries has decreased by -2%.

These figures indicate the effectiveness of the plan, which implied the location and punishment of 7,967 offenders, especially for not carrying a driver’s license (1,676), mechanical technical review (1,076), driving motorcycles without observing the rules (999), compulsory insurance ( 936), informal transport (247) and overtaking in a prohibited zone (235).

Specifically, a control work was carried out with those drivers who insist on driving under the influence of alcohol. During Holy Week, 100 drunk drivers have been caught. In this way, countless accidents are avoided, since a drunk driver has 140 times more chances of having an accident than a driver in normal conditions.

The immediate effects of alcohol on the brain are depressing or stimulating, depending on the amount consumed.

In either case, alcohol impairs judgment, slows reflexes, and reduces attention and visual acuity.

Physiologically, alcohol lowers blood pressure and depresses consciousness and respiration. On the other hand, there is a reduction in mobility that has been seen this year, compared to 2022, so far, 8,424,897 toll-pass vehicles have been registered, highlighting the mobility of Bogotá, which has seen 773,211 vehicles leave and enter 581,985 more, obtaining mobility in the capital of 1,355,196 toll-pass vehicles and in Cundinamarca of 2,550,382 toll-pass vehicles.