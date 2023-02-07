Colombian authorities activated service channels for nationals who need help in the face of the delicate situation in these two countries.

At least 1,293 people died in Syria and 1,762 victims in Turkey, while the number of injured is 14,000 people.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Turkey early Monday morning, followed by another 6.7 quake. The tremor, which was felt in several provinces in the region and in neighboring nations such as Lebanon, Syria and Cyprus, caused the collapse of numerous buildings and houses, causing a devastating panorama.

Colombian Government Statement

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the Government of Colombia, deeply regrets the irreparable loss of so many lives, as a result of the earthquake and aftershocks that occurred today in the province of Kahramanmaraş, in the Republic of Türkiye and expresses its deepest sincere condolences to the relatives and relatives of the deceased, while wishing for the speedy recovery of the injured”, mentioned the Colombian Foreign Ministry.

«All my solidarity to the peoples of Turkey and Syria. The Foreign Ministry establishes contacts to help concretely,” added President Petro.