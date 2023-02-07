Home News Deaths in Turkey and Syria climb to more than 3,000
News

Deaths in Turkey and Syria climb to more than 3,000

by admin
Deaths in Turkey and Syria climb to more than 3,000

Colombian authorities activated service channels for nationals who need help in the face of the delicate situation in these two countries.

At least 1,293 people died in Syria and 1,762 victims in Turkey, while the number of injured is 14,000 people.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Turkey early Monday morning, followed by another 6.7 quake. The tremor, which was felt in several provinces in the region and in neighboring nations such as Lebanon, Syria and Cyprus, caused the collapse of numerous buildings and houses, causing a devastating panorama.

Colombian Government Statement

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the Government of Colombia, deeply regrets the irreparable loss of so many lives, as a result of the earthquake and aftershocks that occurred today in the province of Kahramanmaraş, in the Republic of Türkiye and expresses its deepest sincere condolences to the relatives and relatives of the deceased, while wishing for the speedy recovery of the injured”, mentioned the Colombian Foreign Ministry.

«All my solidarity to the peoples of Turkey and Syria. The Foreign Ministry establishes contacts to help concretely,” added President Petro.

See also  Falls off the conveyor belt, Contarina employee injured

You may also like

When Sheng Lei guided the democratic life meeting...

MinTrabajo advances in the regulation of sex work

Collaborator of Atesa died in the middle of...

During the investigation in Haiyan County, Chen Wei...

Vehicles invade pedestrian space on Tumbacuatro street in...

Landslides kill at least 40 in southern Peru

With the participation of a vallenata actress, they...

Spring comes to China’s Vientiane to update traditional...

Hydrocarbon companies speak out for blockades in Rubiales...

The 10 curious facts of ‘Ugly Betty’

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy