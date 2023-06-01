Deaths June 1 – El Mercurio newspaper





“You were a special being on Earth. You gave us love, peace and happiness. You taught us the path of goodness and faith. Guide us from Heaven along the path of love and union and may perpetual light shine forever.”

Rest In The Peace Of The Lord Who In Life Was:

Maria Paulina Cardenas Parra

“Marujita”

His Parents: Miguel Ángel Cárdenas(+) and María Amable Parra(+); His brothers: Florencio (+) and Luz María (+), Laura and Alejandro (+), Blanca, Carmela, Miguel (+) and Ruth (+); His nephews: Cárdenas Ochoa, Tapia Cárdenas and Cárdenas Vintimilla, his uncles, cousins ​​and other relatives, fulfill the painful duty of communicating the sensitive death of such a dear family member, and invite the wake of his mortal remains in the living room ” La Eternidad” of the Patrimonial Cemetery, Located in Octavio Díaz and Hurtado de Mendoza Streets (in front of “La Unión” Park); As well as the Holy Mass that will be celebrated on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. in the same place and then its transfer to the Patrimonial Cemetery for its burial.

—————————-

“The Angels are celebrating, a soul dressed in colors has arrived at the gates of heaven, with a festive outfit, a smile and a bottle of red wine. God Lent It To Us For A Little Time, But He Felt So Sad And Bored That He Has Reclaimed It Again To Cheer Up His Home And Set The Angels To Dance.

Although I am resting, I am the Gate of the Sun at sunset…

Patricia Mercedes Lopez Crespo

Her Husband: Danilo Antonio Garzón Crespo; His children: María José, Pedro José and Danilo Esteban Garzón; His in-laws: Pamela Abril and Belén Reyes Cordero; His father: Gonzalo López Mancheno; His brothers: Gonzalo Estuardo, Cecilia, Miguel and Fernando López Crespo; His Political Brothers: Lucia Domínguez and Norma Rivera; Cecilia, Janneth, Lucy, Verónica and Luis Mario Garzón Crespo; His nephews, cousins ​​and more relatives.

They comply with the painful duty of communicating the sensitive death of such a dear member of the family, which occurred on Wednesday, May 31 of this year in the city of Cuenca.

The vigil of his mortal remains will take place today, Thursday, June 1, starting at 8:00 a.m. and the Religious Ceremony will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the “La Paz” Chapel Room of the Santa Ana Campus. After his burial in The same place.

The Family Appreciates All The Shows Of Solidarity And Affection Expressed In These Difficult Times.

Cuenca, June 1, 2023

—————————-

Romulo Eusebio Fajardo Avila

His Wife: Leticia Pesantez; His children: Andrés, Karol and Lesli; His parents: Ramón Fajardo (+) and Rosa Ángeles Ávila; His siblings: Luis Mario (+), María, Alicia, Rosa (+), Zoila, Laura and Jaime, his nephews, cousins ​​and more relatives; They comply with the painful duty of communicating the sensitive death of such a dear family member, and invite the vigil of his mortal remains in the “La Luz” room of the Patrimonial Cemetery, located on Octavio Díaz and Vicente Rocafuerte streets; As well as the Holy Mass that will be celebrated on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. in the same room and then its transfer to the Patrimonial Cemetery of Cuenca for its burial.

Those Who Invite Infinitely Appreciate Your Presence…

—————————-