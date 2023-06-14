Deaths June 14 – El Mercurio newspaper





“Lord: Thank you for the time that you allowed us to share our lives. The footprints marked by his kind heart have left us such pleasant and beautiful memories that time will not erase.”

After a long life full of kindness and blessings, I return to the bosom of the Lord, who in life was:

Carmen Eudocia Galarza Cobos

Her Husband: Manuel Guzmán Bravo (+); His children: Jaime, Galo, Digna, Nilo (+), Blanca, Lucía, Miriam, Manuel, Franz and Marilú; His Political Children: Bertha Guillen, Rodrigo Mogollón, Eduardo Cisneros, Alberto Peralta, Lyna Larriva, Janeth Basurto and Santiago Rosales; His grandchildren: Guzmán Martinez, Guzmán Caicedo, Guzmán Guillen, Mogollón Guzmán, Delgado Guzmán and Valverde Guzmán, Cisneros Guzmán, Peralta Guzmán, Guzmán Larriva, Guzmán Basurto, Cobos Guzmán and Rosales Guzmán; His great-grandchildren, great-great-granddaughter, his brothers, brothers-in-law, nephews and other relatives.

They comply with the painful duty of communicating the sensitive death of such a dear member of the family, which occurred on Tuesday, June 13 of this year in the city of Cuenca.

The vigil of his mortal remains will take place today, Wednesday, June 14, starting at 12:00 p.m. and the Religious Ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 15 at 3:00 p.m. in the “La Paz” Chapel Room of Camposanto Santa Ana Then to his burial in the same place

The Family Appreciates All The Shows Of Solidarity And Affection Expressed In These Difficult Times.

Cuenca, June 14, 2023

——————

“For the love that you planted in our family and for all the happiness that life gave us when sharing you, guide us from Divine Eternity, as an inexhaustible source of joy and love as you always did.”

After a long life full of goodness and blessings, he returned to the bosom of the Lord, who in life was:

Flavio Eloy Cuesta Pillaga

His Wife: Carmen Amelia Naranjo(+); His children: Walter, Miguel, Narda, Cornelio, Flavio, José and Ángel Cuesta Naranjo; His Political Children: Martha Benavides, Lucía Peralta, Marco Cuesta, Eliana Buestán, Dora Sacoto and Cecilia Espinoza; His grandchildren: Jhanella, Shirley, Miguel, Joselyn, Jhonathan, María Augusta, Camila, Gabriela, Alex, Daniela, José Miguel, Matías and Jesús; His Political Grandson: Edibal Bravo; His brothers: Guillermo (+), Esthela, Jorge (+), Miguel, Eduardo, Ángel, Sergio, Magdalena (+) and Laura (+); His In-laws, Nephews, Cousins ​​and More Relatives.

They comply with the painful duty of communicating the sensitive death of such a dear member of the family, which occurred on Tuesday, June 13 of this year in the city of Cuenca.

The vigil of his mortal remains will take place today, Wednesday, June 14, starting at 10:00 a.m. and the Religious Ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 15 at 11:00 a.m. in the “La Luz” Chapel Room of Camposanto Santa Ana Then to his burial in the same place.

The Cuesta Naranjo Family Appreciates All The Shows Of Solidarity And Affection Expressed In These Difficult Times.

Cuenca, June 14, 2023

——————

“Lord: Thank you for the time that you allowed us to share our lives. The footprints marked by his kind heart have left us such pleasant and beautiful memories that time will not erase.”

Thanks and Invitation to Mass of Honors

One month after the death of who in life was:

Jenny Cecilia Pozo Moreno

Her Husband: Robert Gil Jara; His children: Roberto Esteban and María Angélica, Juan Fernando and Tatiana, Mauricio Xavier and María Isabel, Jenny Alexandra; His grandchildren: María Antonia, Amanda Sofía, José Alejandro, María Gracia, Rafael Sebastián, Juliana Isabel, Daniel Nicolás, Juan Manuel and Pablo Andrés; His brothers: Elba, Jorge (+), Mélida (+), Antonio (+), Claudio (+), Hugo, Edgar (+), Eduardo (+) and Jaime; His In-laws, Nephews And Other Relatives.

We Express Our Gratitude To All The People, Family Members, Friends, Who With Their Presence, Telephone Calls, Messages, Prayers, Floral Offerings, Cards, And Shows Of Affection And Solidarity Accompanied Us In Such Difficult Times.

We invite you to the Holy Mass for the eternal rest of your soul that will be celebrated on Thursday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m. in the Chapel Room of Santa Ana Cemetery.

Those Who Invite Thank Your Presence And Prayers.

Cuenca, June 14, 2023

——————