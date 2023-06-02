Home » Deaths June 2 – El Mercurio newspaper
Deaths June 2 – El Mercurio newspaper

An immense pain invades us for your departure, but we know that it is not a goodbye but a see you soon, because in our hearts we feel that we have not lost our mother on earth, but that we have gained an angel in heaven, that with immense Love will always be in our lives.

After a long life full of kindness and blessings, I return to the bosom of the Lord, who in life was:

Maria Dolores Mizhco Zumba

His daughter: Patricia Guartambel; His grandchildren: Pablo, Roxana and Isabel Chiriboga; His great-grandson: David Nicolás; His nephews, nephews-in-law and more relatives.

They comply with the painful duty of communicating the sensitive death of such a dear member of the family, which occurred on Thursday, June 1 of this year in the city of Cuenca.

The vigil of his mortal remains will take place today, Friday, June 2, starting at 8:00 a.m. and the Religious Ceremony will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the “La Paz” Chapel Room of the Santa Ana Camposanto. After his burial in The same place.

The Family Appreciates All The Shows Of Solidarity And Affection Expressed In These Difficult Times.

Cuenca, June 02, 2023

—————

Thank you Lord for giving us our Son who with his faith, virtue and strength marked in our lives the greatness of prudence, justice and humility. Gives us nostalgia but does not leave us. We will continue to live with his example.

After a life full of kindness and blessings, he returned to the bosom of the Lord, who in life was:

Cesar Leonardo Peralta Zhingri

His Mother: Maria Dolores Peralta; Her sisters: Esperanza, Miriam, Adriana, Maricela and Fernanda; Her Political Brothers: Wilber Cárdenas, Raúl Martínez, Ilich Encalada and Jorge Pacheco; Her grandparents: María Cruz (+) and Miguel Peralta (+); Her uncles: Luis, Inés, Manuel and Lourdes Peralta; His nephews: Andrés, Víctor Hugo, Hellen, Antonella, Martín, Elizabeth, Daniela, Sebastián, Mateo, Amy, Matías and María Emilia; His cousins: Iván, Wilmer, Mayra, Janeth, Jhoanna, Xavier, William, Jhonatan, Bryan, Paola, Britney and Juliana and more relatives.

They comply with the painful duty of communicating the sensitive death of such a dear member of the family, which occurred on Wednesday, May 31 of this year in the city of Cuenca.

The vigil of his mortal remains will take place today, Friday, June 2, starting at 9:00 a.m. at the address located in the Circunvalación Sur, Barrio San Marcos, and the religious ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 3, at 2:00 p.m. The Chapel Room of Santa Ana Cemetery. After his burial in the same place.

His Family Appreciates All The Shows Of Solidarity And Affection Expressed In These Difficult Times.

Cuenca, June 02, 2023

—————

