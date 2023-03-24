



Mortuary Part

“As for you, keep going until the end.

You will rest, but the end of days you will rise

To Receive Your Part». Daniel 12:13

Her Husband: Jorge Enrique Vargas Morales; His children: Cumandá, Juan Enrique, Pedro, Narcisa and Emma Dolores; His Political Children: Jacinto Chango, Laura Sicha, Mercedes Sicha, Oswaldo Banegas (+) and Fernando Andrade; His brothers: Gerardo Cayancela and María Del Carmen Nicola (+). Grandchildren: Eulalia Cleofe (+), Edisson, Priscila, Laura Monserrath, Juan Carlos, Jorge Enrique, María Eulalia, Pedro Oswaldo, Catalina, Sheyla, Verónica and Sylvia and their 16 great-grandchildren; Nephews, cousins ​​and other in-laws.

They Have The Deepest Regret To Communicate The Sensitive Death Of Such A Dear Family Member And Invite The Funeral Speech On Friday, March 24, 2023 At 7:00 PM, In The Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Located On The Streets Garcia Moreno and Martinez Mera (Corner).

Those Who Invite Thank Your Presence And Prayers.

Cuenca, March 22, 2023

——————-

“Mister; Thank you for the time you allowed us to share our lives.

The footprints marked by his kind heart have left us such pleasant and beautiful memories that time will not erase.”

After a life full of dedication and love, she returned to the bosom of the Lord, who in life was our beloved:

Mrs. Rosita Balbina Pelaez Naranjo

Her Husband: Julio Tenorio; His children: Wilson, Franklin, Johnny, María Isabel, Diana and Ismael Tenorio Peláez; His Political Daughters; His grandchildren, his brothers, his political brothers; His nephews and other relatives have the painful duty of notifying his relatives, friends and those close to him of his sensitive death, and invite a wake for his mortal remains today, March 24, in the Portales de Yanuncay wake room ( Room “The Eucalyptus”); The Holy Eucharist will be held at 2:00 p.m., his burial will take place in the Patrimonial Cemetery.

For their condolences and prayers, those who communicate are deeply grateful.

Cuenca, March 2023

——————-

“Don’t stay in my grave to cry, I’m not there, I don’t sleep anymore.

I am a thousand winds that blow, I am a reflection of diamonds in the snow.

I am the sun on the ripe grain, I am the soft autumn rain.

When you wake up in the stillness of the morning, I am the swift soaring of a silent bird in circling flight.

I am the soft light of the stars at night.

Don’t stay at my grave to cry

I’m not there, I didn’t die”

Rest In The Peace Of The Lord Who In Life Was:

Jorge Fernando Inga Pauta

His Mother: Lucrecia Pauta, His Children, Sisters, Grandchildren, Nephews, Cousins ​​and Other Relatives; They comply with the painful duty of communicating the sensitive death of such a dear family member, and invite the vigil of his mortal remains in the “La Luz” room of the Patrimonial Cemetery, located on Octavio Díaz and Vicente Rocafuerte streets; As well as the Holy Mass that will be celebrated on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. in the same room, and then his transfer to the Cuenca Heritage Cemetery for his burial.

Those Who Invite Infinitely Appreciate Your Presence…

——————-

“You were a special being on Earth. You gave us love, peace and happiness. You taught us the path of goodness and faith. Guide us from Heaven along the path of love and union and may perpetual light shine forever.”

Rest In The Peace Of The Lord Who In Life Was:

Carlos Edgar Fernandez De Cordova Jerves

His Wife: Aida Francisca Espinoza Valdez; His Children: Carlos Alejandro, Edgar Xavier, Ximena Francisca (+), His Political Daughter: Martha, her Brothers and Sisters; His grandchildren: Juan José, Mauricio José, Ana María, María Sol; His great-granddaughter: Sofia, nephews and more relatives. They fulfill the painful duty of communicating the sensitive death of such a dear family member and invite the vigil of his mortal remains in the “Eternity” room of the Patrimonial Cemetery, located on Octavio Díaz and Hurtado de Mendoza streets (in front of the park “The Union”). As well as the Holy Mass that will be celebrated on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the same room and then transfer to the Cuenca Heritage Cemetery for burial.

His Family Appreciates All The Shows Of Solidarity And Affection Expressed In These Difficult Times.

——————-

He fell asleep in the peace of the Lord, blessing those he left on earth and smiling at the one who awaits him in heaven. He breathed his last breath as calmly as if he had entered into a sweet dream. Nothing Equaled The Generosity Of His Spirit And The Kindness Of His Heart.

In view of the sensitive death of…

Sergio Miguel Mancero Alvarado

His Wife: Luz América Rodríguez Martinez; His children: Fabián, Eulalia Ximena, Pricila Elizabeth, Sergio Miguel; His Political Children: Lorena Luzuriaga, Fernando Chico (+), Enrique Quinteros and Berenice Alvear; His grandchildren: Mancero Luzuriaga, Chico Mancero, Quinteros Mancero and Mancero Alvear; His brothers, brothers-in-law, nephews, cousins ​​and other relatives.

They fulfill the painful duty of communicating the sensitive death of such a dear family member, which occurred on Thursday, March 23 of the present.

The vigil of his mortal remains will take place today, Friday, March 24, starting at 8:00 a.m. and the Religious Ceremony will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the “La Paz” Chapel Room of the Santa Ana Camposanto. After his burial in The same place.

The Mancero Rodríguez Family Appreciates All The Shows Of Solidarity And Affection Expressed In These Difficult Times.

Cuenca, March 24, 2023

——————-