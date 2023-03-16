Home News Debate for District Infrastructure manager in the Council postponed
Debate for District Infrastructure manager in the Council postponed

Debate for District Infrastructure manager in the Council postponed

The secretary sent a letter to the Building Corporationapologizing for not being able to attend the debate scheduled for today, arguing that it is in the process of joining.

For today The political control debate was scheduled for March 16 to the Infrastructure Manager Ernesto Castro, who apologized to the honorable councilors for not being able to attend the summons.

It must be remembered that the lobbyists summoned the manager through the propositions No 002 and 021 of this year.

Read also: “They informed me that they canceled the firefighters”: Councilor Santiago Zuleta

Ernesto Castro, who was temporarily appointed to this portfolio, He is also Secretary of Mobility.

I was recently temporarily appointed as Infrastructure Manager.For this reason, to date, I am making the respective connection in order to be able to adequately assume the responsibilities that the aforementioned assignment entails” the letter states.

It may interest you: District implements actions to counter proliferation in party patios

See also  Hotel Ancora Cortina, restyling work resumed: rooms from 55 to 110 m2

