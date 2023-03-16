The secretary sent a letter to the Building Corporation apologizing for not being able to attend the debate scheduled for today, arguing that it is in the process of joining.

For todayto the Infrastructure Manager Ernesto Castro, who apologized to the honorable councilors for not being able to attend the summons.

It must be remembered that the lobbyists summoned the manager through the propositions No 002 and 021 of this year.



Ernesto Castro, who was temporarily appointed to this portfolio, He is also Secretary of Mobility.

“I was recently temporarily appointed as Infrastructure Manager.For this reason, to date, I am making the respective connection in order to be able to adequately assume the responsibilities that the aforementioned assignment entails” the letter states.

