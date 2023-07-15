Home » Debate in Colombia: Should the titles of Comprehensive Community Physicians of Venezuela be validated?
Debate in Colombia: Should the titles of Comprehensive Community Physicians of Venezuela be validated?

The Colombian Medical Association has expressed its concern about the possibility that the Comprehensive Community Physicians (MIC) of Venezuela can validate their titles and practice in Colombia, as is currently being discussed in Congress.

In a statement, the agency expressed its concern about the fact that work groups are being held in Congress with the aim of allowing the validation of the titles of the so-called Comprehensive Community Physicians of Venezuela, so that they can practice in our country.

The Colombian Medical Association pointed out that the danger lies in the fact that the academic training, both theoretical and practical and technical, of the MICs is deficient and precarious, since their curricula do not meet the high training and professional standards required for practice medicine.

This week, Senator Robert Daza, from the Polo Democrático Alternativo party, published a tweet in which he reported on a “technical table” held in Congress with the participation of the MIC, the Ministries of Education and Health, the Venezuelan Embassy in Bogotá and universities of the neighboring country. The congressman affirmed that the experience of these doctors is essential to meet the needs of the communities.

However, the Colombian Medical College argues that the MICs were formed in a health, social, political, and economic context that was very different from that of Colombia. In addition, they cite communications from the Venezuelan National Academy of Medicine addressed to the Colombian Ministry of Education, in which it is explained that the learning and skills of Community Comprehensive Physicians differ significantly from those of surgeons or doctors of medical sciences trained at universities. with traditional programs in Venezuela.

