Debate to define feasibility of health reform postponed

In a second ballot and a vote of 12 to 9, members of the Seventh Committee voted to postpone the debate on health care reform until Wednesday.

The discussion on the project was held at 3:00 p.m., six hours later than originally planned, but today it was thought that at least only negative documents on the project could be discussed and put to a vote.

After the debate on health reform in the Seventh Committee of the House of Representatives was postponed, Minister of Health Carolina Corcho said "We respect the decisions of Congress and we move forward."

Discussion of the challenge has been mixed with parliamentarians. After more than 30 minutes of debate and confusion, the Seventh House Committee voted to reject Congressman Andrés Forero’s motion to end the debate.

The congressman of the democratic center Andrés Forero asks the seventh commission to clarify if the Treasury has presented documents similar to those presented by the government that estimate the cost of the reforms. The cost of the project generated controversy after it was reported a few weeks ago that the project was not economically viable.

Carolina Corcho, Minister of Health, has the task of moving forward with this health reform

The Council responded that this document had not been submitted. The party rejects the reform, after the debate on the health reform in Commission VII was postponed four times, the conservatives and the La U party announced that they would not support the text of the Ministry of Health, although they tried to reach an agreement in the last hours. “The banks recognize the need for a health reform that saves lives and focuses on the well-being of users and Colombians, but the party said in a joint statement that it will not comply with the text.

And although today, April 18, after months of waiting and political tension, the Seventh Commission of Congress began the debate on the health reform that the government of Gustavo Petro and the Minister of Health, Carolina Corcio, intend to implement.

At sunset the road does not seem easy. The debate on the text led to a seat in the government with the conservatives, the liberals and other benches in congress