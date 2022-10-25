October 25, 2022 1:47 pm

The cover of Koo KooDebbie Harry’s first solo album, frontwoman by the pop-wave band Blondie, he created so many problems that he overshadowed the courage and experimentalism of his music. He had created the Swiss artist HR Giger (1940-2014), among other things the inventor of the biomechanical aesthetics of the film Alien di Ridley Scott (1979).

Harry appears in the foreground, perfect cheekbones and unmistakable thin lips, but he is no longer the bleached and sulky pop icon of the Blondie: he is a disturbing queen of darkness, a corpse bride just awakened from a long sleep, on the forehead a tiara that seems to come from an ancient civilization lost in space. Her head, from temples to throat, is pierced by four pins. Behind her a gray sky is streaked with lightning. The new wave pop pin-up has turned into “a mixture of punk, acupuncture and science fiction” as Giger describes it. Although Harry did not identify herself or her music of hers as punk, she was delighted with her new image of her shaped by the feverish and morbid imagination of the Swiss artist. An image that would have cost her the withdrawal of the cover from various distribution chains and the censorship of advertising posters in several cities, including London.

A pioneer

Her typical bleached hair with the dark regrowth in sight, she explains herself in an interview conducted by the BBC in HR Giger’s Zurich studio, were part of her “being a pop product”. Stopping being the blonde of Blondie and turning into a biomechanical hybrid, a posthuman performer, was for her a way to make people forget the past. Today we are used to pop stars who change their appearance between one album and another, between one video and another, between one frame and another of the same video; in 1981 Debbie Harry was a pioneer. Above all, thanks to the influence of the New York scene and her friendship with Andy Warhol, Harry was perfectly aware of her being, with her clothes, her hair and her commercial but also angular music, a pop artifact, a product of consumption. In 1981 Louise Veronica Ciccone was not yet Madonna, she was on the edge of that scene where Harry dominated, but she was there and watched everything carefully.

Harry and his partner Chris Stein had brought Blondie to the pinnacle of success in the late seventies. In 1980, their fifth album, American carcontained the lucky single The rapture, the first hybrid between new wave and hip hop, then an absolute novelty experienced by the white public as the quintessence of the New York of those years: dirty, dangerous and always on the verge of a racial revolt. After Call meanother very successful single written and produced by Giorgio Moroder and linked to the soundtrack of the film American gigolo, the Blondie decide, surprisingly, to stop. Harry and Stein meet HR Giger at the opening of an exhibition of him and collaborate with him. Once again Harry decides, as he had already done and will do again later with Warhol and then with the stylist Stephen Sprouse, to put himself in the hands of an artist to have a new image shaped. And this will bring it, right during the making of Koo Kooto be chosen by Canadian director David Cronenberg for the role of Nicki Brand in Videodromethe horror film defined by Andy Warhol theClockwork Orange of the eighties. “Glory and life to the new flesh!” is the tragic closing line of the film and a new flesh was what pop star Deborah Harry was looking for to reincarnate in the new decade.