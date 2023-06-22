Debris found in Titan submarine search area

In the midst of the desperate search for the Titan submarine, missing with five people on board, the authorities report the discovery of debris in the search area.

The ruins would have been found near the remains of the Titanic, precisely the shipwreck that the boat was exploring for tourist purposes, which disappeared on Sunday, June 18.

File-Image of the Titan submarine of the company OceanGates Expeditions designed to explore the remains of the Titanic, in the North Atlantic. © AFP

The experts assure that they are evaluating the information to determine to which ship the found materials belong.

The new information indicates that the operations have already extended to the bottom of the ocean after days of intense search by sea and air and two days after a Canadian plane detected underwater “sounds of blows”, at 30-minute intervals, in the area. tracking.

The wreckage detection comes just hours after the estimated limit of oxygen reserves in the missing submersible ran out.

According to the specifications of OceanGates Expeditions, the manufacturer of the submarine, the boat has a total of 96 hours of oxygen supplies.

That estimate led experts to set a limit mark between 6 am and 8 am local time on Thursday, June 22, the time when the supplies of breathable air inside the submarine would run out, the US Coast Guard confirmed. U.S.A. and the company in charge of the expedition.

