Debt brake remains! Only the AfD is stopping the debt avalanche

The traffic light is now taking on almost as much new debt in one year as previous governments did in an entire decade. Since the cartel parties began the Corona regime in 2020 alone, the federal government has taken out EUR 545 billion (!) in loans, a third of all the federal government’s debts.

Only the AfD is finally stopping the debt avalanche and standing up against this debt policy, which will burden our society, economy and future generations.

